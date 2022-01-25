News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Striders enjoy home leg of inter-club cross-country championship

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:12 PM January 25, 2022
Saffron Striders had a good-sized squad at their home leg of the inter-club cross-country championship.

Saffron Striders had a good-sized squad at their home leg of the inter-club cross-country championship. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

There were home comforts for Saffron Striders as they hosted their leg of the inter club cross country championship.

The four-mile event started and finished at Newport School and provided the usual mud and water required for such an event.

The first mile was a lap of a field that ensured two opportunities to run through a freezing stream before heading off uphill into the Essex countryside.

Despite it not having rained for several days before, there were plenty of very muddy and wet sections of track to contend with and the downhill finish in the school's grounds was greatly appreciated.

The first male Strider to finish was Nick White, in third overall, while the first female Strider was Zib Gotto, placing eighth lady overall.

Elsewhere, Nikki and Mark Coutts completed another ultra event, taking part in the 48-mile Norfolk Peddars Way.

Anne Dawson and Ian Scott meanwhile settled for 10 miles in St Albans, part of an 800-plus field at the Fred Hughes 10.

New members of all abilities are welcome at Saffron Striders with details at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Athletics
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden Market Square, Essex with people seated enjoying refreshments

Saffron Walden Town Council

Consultation on traffic in Walden's Market Square ends on Monday

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police image of two men they want to speak to, Tesco, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex Police

Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Schoolchildren wearing masks as they head into school.

Coronavirus

Essex parents fear return to remote lessons amid school staff shortage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Protesters from the Green Party voice their opposition to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Saffron Walden

UK Government | Updated

Proposed law which sparked Saffron Walden protests suffers House of...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon