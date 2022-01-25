Saffron Striders enjoy home leg of inter-club cross-country championship

Saffron Striders had a good-sized squad at their home leg of the inter-club cross-country championship. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

There were home comforts for Saffron Striders as they hosted their leg of the inter club cross country championship.

The four-mile event started and finished at Newport School and provided the usual mud and water required for such an event.

The first mile was a lap of a field that ensured two opportunities to run through a freezing stream before heading off uphill into the Essex countryside.

Despite it not having rained for several days before, there were plenty of very muddy and wet sections of track to contend with and the downhill finish in the school's grounds was greatly appreciated.

The first male Strider to finish was Nick White, in third overall, while the first female Strider was Zib Gotto, placing eighth lady overall.

Elsewhere, Nikki and Mark Coutts completed another ultra event, taking part in the 48-mile Norfolk Peddars Way.

Anne Dawson and Ian Scott meanwhile settled for 10 miles in St Albans, part of an 800-plus field at the Fred Hughes 10.

New members of all abilities are welcome at Saffron Striders with details at www.saffronstriders.org.uk