Saffron Striders tackle challenging cross-country course in club league finale

Some of the Saffron Striders who took on the cross-country course at Ware. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

The final round of the inter-club cross-country event gave Saffron Striders their biggest challenge to date.

Held at Ware, the course is one athletes look forward to and dread all in the same breath.

Results are still to be calculated but there were plenty from the club who completed all four of the races.

Lewis Elmes and Flo Greatrix took on a half-marathon at the Nottingham Holme run, four and a half laps around the lake at Holme Pierrepont Country Park.

A completely different event was the Night Mare Trail, a 6.5-mile night time narrative trail in the countryside around Cornish Hall End.

Most races offer a medal or tee shirt to successful competitors, but Striders Alan Jones, Kate Waite and Charlotte Teall were happy to accept the prize of a sausage and mash dinner in the country pub.

Josh Entwistle of Saffron Striders. - Credit: SAFFRN STRIDERS

One week earlier there was an entry required in the club's record books as Josh Entwistle won the Great Bentley Half Marathon in a time of one hour nine minutes 24 seconds, almost 30 seconds quicker than the previous best.

Increasing the distance to 26.2miles was Nikki Coutts who took part in the Zig Zag Marathon around Horseheath Common.

Runners of all abilities are welcome on Tuesday club nights with details at www.saffronstriders.org.uk