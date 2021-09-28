Saffron Striders take advantage of late summer warmth to stretch their legs far and wide
- Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS
Athletes from Saffron Striders took full advantage of the better weather to fill up on more events near and far.
The longest was a 50km run undertaken by Mark and Nikki Coutts in the St Peter's Way Ultra, a pilgrimage route from Chipping Ongar to Bradwell on Sea.
Baz Taylor was at the Ealing Half Marathon, Fi Halls took on the Standalone 10k in Letchworth Garden City while Chris Wilding took on the Cambourne 10k.
One week earlier the Rutland Marathon and Half Marathon had proved a popular choice for many.
Held around Rutland Water on a tough mixed terrain course, the marathon was completed by Alan Jones, Marco Arcidiacono (second in his age group), Mark Frow, (a new PB and also second in his age group) and the Coutts, with Nikki third in her category.
Honorary Strider for the day, Alan Taylor, completed his first ever marathon in a little over three hours 35 minutes to win his age group.
The half marathon saw Alistair Cooke, Mark Fitzhenry and Cindy Drinnan all finishing well in what was quite a demanding course.
More about the club to be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk
