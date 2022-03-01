Saffron Striders hail award winners at annual dinner

Saffron Striders held their annual dinner and awards evening last Friday.

It was a chance for members and partners to meet after a hiatus of a year, with awards announced by club chairman Alistair Cooke.

Trophies were presented to Flo Greatrix for most promising newcomer, while Iain White won the Steve White Trophy for best cross-country event and Lucie Heanley was awarded the James Key Trophy for best marathon.

The Chairmans award went to Mark Fitzhenry, while Nick White received his Club Champion prize from previous winner Kate Holden.

The Strider of the Year, voted for by members of the club, was presented to Graeme Loudain.

Graeme Loudain with his Strider of the Year award - Credit: Saffron Striders

Members were also treated to congratulatory videos from 1500m silver medalist Holly Archer and European 200m champion Adam Gemili.

Nigel Coates, Mike Bradley and Archie Marco ran the Tarpley 20-mile race in Suffolk, with Coates finishing second in his age group.

Thomas Roelleke joined over 6000 others at the Brighton half-marathon, while Mark and Nikki Coutts took on the 43-mile St Peter's Way ultra event in Bradwell-on-Sea.

Saffron Striders meet on Tuesday evenings, with all abilities welcomed. See saffronstriders.org.uk.