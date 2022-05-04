News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Striders enjoy busy Bank Holiday weekend

Lee Power

Published: 8:51 AM May 4, 2022
Saffron Striders' Fliss Tournant was first female to finish at the Ashdon 10k

Saffron Striders' Fliss Tournant was first female to finish at the Ashdon 10k - Credit: Striders

Saffron Striders enjoyed a busy Bank Holiday Monday at the Ashdon 10k.

The third race of the club championship is held to raise money for Ashdon School and 18 Striders took part.

First home for the club was George Lloyd and Fliss Tournant was first female overall, with Mark Frow the first Ashdon parent to finish.

Rebecca White won an Essex bronze medal at the Witham 10-mile event, with Shani Lewis first F40 at WaldenTri's Supersprint event.

Ian MacDougall took to the streets at the London Vitality 10k, alongside four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, and finished fifth in his age category.

Meanwhile, the Milton Keynes Festival of Running included a marathon event, which Tim McMahon completed for his second 26.2-mile outing of 2022.

Striders meet on Tuesday evenings for group runs of various distances, with all abilities welcome. A beginner's class is due to start soon. See saffronstriders.org.uk for details.

