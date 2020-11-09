One Saffron Strider manages to take in some war memorials on Remembrance Sunday
PUBLISHED: 13:06 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 09 November 2020
Many found their normal routine on Remembrance Sunday disrupted this year but one runner from Saffron Striders was still able to take in a number of war memorials – and raise money for charity.
Kate Holden ran 11k to raise money for Blesma, the limbless veteran’s charity, with her route taking her to the memorials at Bartlow, Hadstock and Linton.
It was part of a nationwide event with the charity keen to raise £6,000.
To help by making a donation, go to www.blesma.enthuse.com/pf/kate-holden
The club are keen to encourage as many as possible to hit the streets and trails again with all other running events again postponed.
A spokesman said: “It is important to stay healthy and motivated so whether you are training for a marathon that might one day happen or running for the sheer joy and freedom of it all, go to www.saffronstriders.org.uk to find out how we can support you.”
