News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Lions and tigers and bears and Saffron Striders, oh my!

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:05 AM May 18, 2021   
Samantha Pollard of Saffron Striders

Samantha Pollard of Saffron Striders ran the Colchester Zoo 10k Stampede. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

A back drop of elephants, zebras, rhinos and giraffes greeted Samantha Pollard of Saffron Striders as she took part in the Colchester Zoo 10k Stampede.

And the unusual menagerie of spectators didn't faze her either as she roared to a new personal best and broke the one-hour barrier in the process, completing the course in 59 minutes 39 seconds.

That was exactly the plan for the Strider and she was delighted to "completely smash my PB" in the annual event that raises money for the Action for the Wild charity.

Kate Holden of Saffron Striders

Kate Holdden of Saffron Striders with her medal. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

There was a milestone too for another Strider as Kate Holden completed her longest race so far, finishing the 18-mile Bury St Edmunds to Clare trail event.

The event is held each year in support of St Nicholas Hospice Care, a charity that supports people and families in West Suffolk and Thetford who have a life-shortening illness.

She came home in a little over three hours and said that during the last couple of hard miles, she drew inspiration from former Strider Steve White who died last year.

Steve was a much loved member of the club whose great love was trail running.

Most Read

  1. 1 Walden club requests you donate your unwanted tools
  2. 2 Holidaymakers fly abroad again out of Stansted Airport
  3. 3 Award for carpentry apprentice who follows her father into the industry
  1. 4 Mayor presents vouchers to help foodbank clients
  2. 5 Centenary for Walden war memorial and British Legion
  3. 6 Hoarding can cause higher risk of fire, says emergency service
  4. 7 Neighbourhood Plan Referendum results
  5. 8 Vaccine does work against Indian variant, says health secretary
  6. 9 Saffron Walden shakeup in county council elections
  7. 10 Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
Athletics
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

2019's Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Lockdown Easing

First business to sponsor Walden's Dance in the Square 2021

Louise Dunderdale

person
A couple. A boy in the background (George) has his arm around a girl in the foreground, who is wearing a yellow coat (Jade)

Charity News

The Stansted couple on an #HDHike for Huntington's disease

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dawn French, chief executive of Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council chief executive is stepping down

Louise Dunderdale

person
A montage: a woman on the left - Sue Barker - and a man on the right - Ray Gooding

Local Elections 2021

Dunmow and Stansted councillors not named in draft county cabinet

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon