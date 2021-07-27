Saffron Striders' Mark Coutts runs from Paddington to Bristol instead of letting the train take the strain

Published: 1:13 PM July 27, 2021

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders with his t-shirt and medal from the Kennet & Avon Canal Race. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

There a number of simpler ways to get from London Paddington to Bristol but Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders decided there was more fun to be had by using another way.

He went for the running option, using the towpaths of the Grand Union Canal, the Thames Path, the Kennet and Avon Canal and finally the River Avon path to complete the 145-mile journey.

Starting at 6.30am, you have 45 hours to finish the Kennet & Avon Canal Race with various timed cut-off points along the route.

A buddy runner is allowed for moral support but only after 71 miles and they are not permitted to carry any supplies for the runner.

And Coutts, who has already completed the Birmingham to London race this year, finished in 22nd place with a time of 38 hours 25 minutes.

The weekend also saw the return of parkrun events with Striders heading to the likes of Haverhill, Wimpole Hall, Clare and Great Cornard.

Anyone interested in running, no matter their ability, is welcome at Saffron Striders each Tuesday evening.

Details are at www.saffronstriders.org.uk