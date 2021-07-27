News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Striders' Mark Coutts runs from Paddington to Bristol instead of letting the train take the strain

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:13 PM July 27, 2021   
Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders with his t-shirt and medal from the Kennet & Avon Canal Race. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

There a number of simpler ways to get from London Paddington to Bristol but Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders decided there was more fun to be had by using another way.

He went for the running option, using the towpaths of the Grand Union Canal, the Thames Path, the Kennet and Avon Canal and finally the River Avon path to complete the 145-mile journey.

Starting at 6.30am, you have 45 hours to finish the Kennet & Avon Canal Race with various timed cut-off points along the route.

A buddy runner is allowed for moral support but only after 71 miles and they are not permitted to carry any supplies for the runner.

And Coutts, who has already completed the Birmingham to London race this year, finished in 22nd place with a time of 38 hours 25 minutes.

The weekend also saw the return of parkrun events with Striders heading to the likes of Haverhill, Wimpole Hall, Clare and Great Cornard.

Anyone interested in running, no matter their ability, is welcome at Saffron Striders each Tuesday evening.

Details are at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Saffron Walden's weekend of flooding
  2. 2 Standon Calling called off after heavy rain and lightning risk
  3. 3 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
  1. 4 In pictures: Uttlesford pupils' fun before the summer holidays
  2. 5 4 English Heritage events to enjoy at Audley End this summer
  3. 6 Person dies after being struck by train in Cambridge
  4. 7 Q&A: Former Uttlesford District Council leader Howard Rolfe
  5. 8 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
  6. 9 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  7. 10 Revealed: UDC considers almost 300 possible new development sites
Athletics
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A montage: in the background - very large hailstones; inset - a destroyed garden

Essex Weather | Video

Gardens destroyed and cars damaged amid heatwave storm

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two people working in the trench at Clavering Castle

Roman artefacts discovered at 'rare' castle in big archaeological dig

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage. Background: Dennis Stratton, former Iron Maiden lead guitarist. Inset x2: People enjoying themselves on the Common

Music | Gallery

Saffron Walden: The Big Day Out in pictures

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon