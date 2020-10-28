Advanced search

Saffron Striders take advantage of the extra hour by putting in the miles

PUBLISHED: 11:10 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 28 October 2020

Mark Frow of Saffron Striders ran the Stort 30 ultra marathon.

Mark Frow of Saffron Striders ran the Stort 30 ultra marathon.

Archant

The clocks going back may have meant an extra hour in bed for most but some from Saffron Striders opted to use those 60 minutes to run slightly further than normal.

Four took on the Stort 30, an ultra-marathon event which headed out along the path of the River Stort for 15 miles to Hoddesdon, before turning round and heading back.

The first Strider home was Baz Taylor who completed the very muddy and waterlogged course in five hours 27 minutes 11 seconds.

Just 19 second behind, and completing his first ultra event, was Mark Frow while rounding out the quartet were husband and wife team Mark and Nikki Coutts.

They crossed the line together in 6:47:16.

Elsewhere, Russell Peters ran the Rock Up and Run half marathon, another held next to a river, this time the River Lea, completing the trail event in 1:59:03.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday with all abilities welcome. Go to www.saffronsriders.org.uk for details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Films at Saffron Screen

Films at Saffron Screen: Over the Moon (Certificate U). Picture: NETFLIX

Individuals and businesses step forward to help with free school meals this half term

Amber Wright of Darfranko'’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term. Picture: DARFRANKO'S

Saffron Striders take advantage of the extra hour by putting in the miles

Mark Frow of Saffron Striders ran the Stort 30 ultra marathon.

R4U urges Essex County Council to ensure children have half-term food

R4U’s Councillor Alex Armstrong. Picture: R4U

Saffron Walden MP says critics have ‘politicised’ the free school meals policy

Kemi Badenoch MP. Picture: Kemi Badenoch