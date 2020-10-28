Saffron Striders take advantage of the extra hour by putting in the miles

Mark Frow of Saffron Striders ran the Stort 30 ultra marathon. Archant

The clocks going back may have meant an extra hour in bed for most but some from Saffron Striders opted to use those 60 minutes to run slightly further than normal.

Four took on the Stort 30, an ultra-marathon event which headed out along the path of the River Stort for 15 miles to Hoddesdon, before turning round and heading back.

The first Strider home was Baz Taylor who completed the very muddy and waterlogged course in five hours 27 minutes 11 seconds.

Just 19 second behind, and completing his first ultra event, was Mark Frow while rounding out the quartet were husband and wife team Mark and Nikki Coutts.

They crossed the line together in 6:47:16.

Elsewhere, Russell Peters ran the Rock Up and Run half marathon, another held next to a river, this time the River Lea, completing the trail event in 1:59:03.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday with all abilities welcome. Go to www.saffronsriders.org.uk for details.