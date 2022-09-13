News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Striders take on two events as club championship draws near to a close

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:55 AM September 13, 2022
Neil Halls and Saffron Striders team captain Alan Jones at the Takeley 10k.

Neil Halls and Saffron Striders team captain Alan Jones at the Takeley 10k. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

The impending conclusion of the club championship races gave Saffron Striders athletes a choice of two events.

The old favourite of Pleshey Half Marathon was tackled by Nigel Coates and Toby Lumsden, both finishing well in times under one hour 45 minutes.

Lumsden was also awarded an Essex county bronze medal for finishing third in his age group.

The second event was the Takeley 10k, a new event to the championship, and included at short notice due to other cancellations.

Team Captain Alan Jones and Neil Halls entered the "friendly and well organised" event with the former missing out on a PB by 10 seconds.

Aside from the club championship events, runners also had the option of the Shelford 5k.

Chris O’Donovan and Chloe Brown both picked up the gauntlet in a popular run that raises funds for good causes.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday evening and new runners are welcome whatever their ability.

Details can be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Saffron Walden News

