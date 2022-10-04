Saffron Striders out and about at plenty of events

It was a very busy weekend for Saffron Striders - with the most popular event being the Great Abington 10k.

This fast course race was part of the club championship so was eagerly anticipated and a total of 19 members took part.

Notable results were a first in age category for Rebecca White and second in his age group for husband Nick.

There were also PBs for David Raimondo, Alan Jones, Marco Arcidiacano and Helen Howard, also second in her age group.

The Glasgow Half Marathon was completed by Ian MacDougall while Mike Bradley was also in Scotland, taking part in the Loch Ness Marathon where he achieved a PB.

The famous London Marathon saw three Striders taking to the streets, Fliss Tournant, Darren Barnes and Shelly Menell.

One week earlier Rebecca White had taken part in the Southend 10k, finishing as fifth lady overall.

That run earned her a place in the Essex team for the Eastern Counties 10 match at the Cambridge Town & Gown 10k.

Marco Arcidiacano of Saffron Striders at the Norfolk Coastal Path Trail Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Marco Arcidiacono, took part in the Norfolk Coastal Path Trail Marathon finishing in a little over four hours.