Saffron Striders impress at Cambridge half marathon
- Credit: Striders
Saffron Striders saw 38 members take on the popular Cambridge half marathon on a very good day for running.
There were personal bests for David Raimondo, Lucie Heanley, Anne Dawson, Helen Howard and Andrew Page and a club record for the distance by Josh Entwistle.
He finished sixth in a field of nearly 10,000 having barely let the ink dry on his previous record-breaking outing at Brentwood.
Craig Dyce also impressed to finish first in his age group, with Siobhan Gibson one of many to make their debut over the 13.1-mile distance.
Two Saffron Striders braved the very cold and windy conditions at Debden Airfield for the Essex 20-mile race.
Flo Greatrix continues to go from strength to strength and produced a good time, while Rebecca White collected a county silver medal for her efforts.
Saffron Striders welcome runners of all abilities, for long distance outings as well as just running for fun.
Most Read
- 1 New headteacher for Dame Bradbury's Junior School, Saffron Walden
- 2 New charging points for electric vehicles in Uttlesford
- 3 Charity single The Fire Is Out in memory of The Prodigy's Keith Flint
- 4 Ukraine: Support grows across Uttlesford
- 5 Essex: The costs by district of scrapping free Covid lateral flow tests
- 6 In pictures: World Book Day 2022 across Uttlesford
- 7 In pictures: School's new library is now open
- 8 Tributes paid following the death of Dr Jane Lecklider
- 9 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
- 10 Saffron Walden town centre road closure consultation results given
See their website saffronstriders.org.uk for more details.