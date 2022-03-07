News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Striders impress at Cambridge half marathon

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:29 PM March 7, 2022
Saffron Striders face the camera at the Cambridge half marathon

Saffron Striders face the camera at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: Striders

Saffron Striders saw 38 members take on the popular Cambridge half marathon on a very good day for running.

There were personal bests for David Raimondo, Lucie Heanley, Anne Dawson, Helen Howard and Andrew Page and a club record for the distance by Josh Entwistle.

He finished sixth in a field of nearly 10,000 having barely let the ink dry on his previous record-breaking outing at Brentwood.

Craig Dyce also impressed to finish first in his age group, with Siobhan Gibson one of many to make their debut over the 13.1-mile distance.

Two Saffron Striders braved the very cold and windy conditions at Debden Airfield for the Essex 20-mile race.

Flo Greatrix continues to go from strength to strength and produced a good time, while Rebecca White collected a county silver medal for her efforts.

Saffron Striders welcome runners of all abilities, for long distance outings as well as just running for fun.

See their website saffronstriders.org.uk for more details.

Saffron Walden News

