Saffron Striders conquer tough course and weather conditions to score fine results in Winter Cross Country League

Saffron Striders Running Club were out in force at the Winter Cross Country League race in Ware. Archant

The toughest round of the year in the Winter Cross Country League was not enough to stop Saffron Striders from putting on another great display.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freezing cold winds, muddy ploughed fields and the steepest hills in the competition greeted the runners at the event in Ware.

But competing against rivals from across Essex and Hertfordshire the club were in inspired form.

Particularly fine displays came from Andrew Mynott, Martin Green and Ian MacDougall who helped the men’s team achieve a second place finish, only a few points behind home town Ware.

Meanwhile Fliss Tournant, Kate Holden and Fiona Halls were amongst the leading competitors for the Striders’ ladies as they came home in third place in the team competition.

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7:45pm for an 8pm start.

All abilities are welcome.