Saffron Striders take on Dunstable Downs and London

Lee Power

Published: 2:55 PM September 6, 2022
Saffron Striders Marco Arcidiacono, Iain Henley and Tim McMahon

Saffron Striders trio Marco Arcidiacono, Tim McMahon and Iain Henley took on the Dunstable Downs Marathon at the weekend.

The scenic trail race was held on footpaths and country lanes, which meant it was hilly and challenging.

Runners had to navigate the course without support from marshalls but the three Striders all finished inside the top 10.

Arcidiacono led the way in fourth, with Henley seventh and McMahon 10th.

Clubmate Anne Dawson ran the London Big Half, with the 13.1-mile course starting at Tower Bridge and finishing at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, with Sir Mo Farah and Eilish McColgan winning the elite races.

Now temperatures are cooling off, anyone tempted to get out and running can meet up with Saffron Striders on Tuesday evenings.

Runners of all abilities are welcomed and more details can be found at saffronstriders.org.uk.

