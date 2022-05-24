News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Striders impress, Thompson strikes gold

Lee Power

Published: 10:11 AM May 24, 2022
Saffron Striders at the Horseheath 5k

Saffron Striders at the Horseheath 5k - Credit: Saffron Striders

Saffron Striders produced some good results on a fine evening at the Horseheath 5k.

Held on the point-to-point race course, it proved popular with runners as Josh Entwistle finished second overall.

Both the men's and women's teams performed well, with the next round due to be held at Newmarket racecourse on June 9.

Anyone interested in taking part, or joining Striders at their Tuesday evening club meetings, can find more details at saffronstriders.org.uk.

Pete Thompson (centre) celebrates his gold medal at the British Masters 10,000m Championships

Pete Thompson (centre) celebrates his gold medal at the British Masters 10,000m Championships - Credit: Peter Thompson

*Saffron Walden's Pete Thompson took part in the British Masters 10,000m Championships at Oxford recently.

The 63-year-old was defending his 60-65 year title, having won last year, and went into the lead from the start.

And in warm and sunny conditions, Thompson completed the 25 laps of the track in 39 minutes 46 seconds, some 35 seconds quicker than last year, to earn another gold medal.


