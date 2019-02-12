Advanced search

Athletics: Saffron Striders impress during Storm Freya

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 March 2019

Saffron Striders Fiona Halls and Helen Howard at the Essex 20

Saffron Striders Fiona Halls and Helen Howard at the Essex 20

Archant

Saffron Striders defied Storm Freya to compete in wet and windy conditions on Sunday morning.

Tim Tait, David Raimondo, Ewen Keller and Melanie Hallam were just some of the Striders who impressed in a field of 10,000 at the Cambridge half marathon.

Meanwhile, further south at Rochford, Fiona Halls and Helen Howard competed with some of the top endurance racers in Essex at the Essex 20-mile race.

Halls won gold in her age group, while Howard set a new personal best of well under three hours.

Just across the River Thames, Simon Chambers battled against the weather and the North Downs to complete the Dartford half marathon, setting one of his best times of the year.

*Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday evening at 7.45pm for an 8pm start. All abilities welcome

