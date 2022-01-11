News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Smiles through the mud as Saffron Striders tackle next round of cross-country competition

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:41 PM January 11, 2022
Saffron Striders' Lewis Lems and Flo Greatrix after the latest round of the inter-club competition.

A new year meant another muddy cross country event for Saffron Striders, who fielded strong teams in both the men's and women's event for the Harlow round of the inter-club competition.

Round two of the event contested by Striders against Harlow Running Club, Bishop’s Stortford Running Club and Ware Joggers, was over a four-mile course that included sections in woodland, muddy fields and a muddy hill that was described as "like trying to run up a glacier in slippers".

None of this caused any problems for Fliss Tournant who finished as third lady and Iain Henley, who finished third man.

These results mean that the men's team finished third overall and the women's fourth.

Even bad conditions like that at the weekend, could not dent the enthusiasm of Flo Greatrix and Lewis Lems, running in his first cross country event for the club, who both showed that you can come through it all and still be smiling.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday evening and all are welcome.

More details can be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Athletics
Saffron Walden News

