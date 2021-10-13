Saffron Striders delighted to be back at the London Marathon

Published: 8:15 AM October 13, 2021

Some of the intrepid Saffron Striders who took on the 2021 London Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

The return of the London Marathon after a two-year absence was more than enough to tempt athletics club to travel to the capital in numbers - and Saffron Striders were no different.

A team of nine headed south to the event of the year, among them Nigel Coates who completed his 22nd participation having also completed the very first one in 1981.

Iain Henley, Tina Hamilton, Michael Bradley, Mark Fitzhenry, Lucie Heanley, Melissa Sangha, David Hill and Fliss Tournant were the others.

There was more marathons to come with Matthew Bills going below three and a half hours at Manchester.

Baz Taylor upped the ante by completing the Epping Forest 50k, a trail event along the footpaths through the forest while Toby Lumsden and Neil Halls took part in the slightly less-daunting Tiptree 10 mile race.

Previous results for 10k at Gt Abington included second female in age group for Siobhan Gibson, second female in her age group for Chloe Brown and a good finish for Lesley Jenkinson.

Saffron Striders meet on Tuesday evening and all abilities are welcome. For more, go to www.saffronstriders.org.uk