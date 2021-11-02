Saffron Striders hit the trails in spite of the wet weather

Saffron Striders were on the trails despite the wet weather. - Credit: REBEKAH DOWNES/PA

Getting an extra hour in bed on Sunday for Saffron Striders was offset by some wet weather for those foolhardy enough to get up early.

Bury St Edmunds held a festival of running comprising of a 10k and a marathon.

Alan Jones, in a return to form after injury, and Christopher Wilding completed the 10k, while Marco Arcidiacono was first in his age group and ninth overall in the marathon.

Mark and Nikki Coutts took part in the Stort 30, a 30-mile trail run along the footpath of the River Stort towards Rye House in Hertfordshire before turning back and running back.

Keeping to the trails were Zib Gotto and Kate Holden who entered the Toppesfield Terror Ten mile narrative trail race.

By midway through the event Zib and Kate were competing with horizontal rainfall courtesy of the strong winds.

Don't let this weekend's conditions put you off running. Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday and runners of all abilities are most welcome.

Details are at www.saffronstriders.org.uk