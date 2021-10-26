News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Striders preparing for muddy cross-country series

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:48 PM October 26, 2021   
Mud is a very common feature of the cross-country competition enjoyed by Saffron Striders.

It may have been a quieter week for the athletes of Saffron Striders but there was still plenty for them to sink their teeth into.

Nick White over came all manner of hardship and temptation to complete the Langdale Marathon in a little over three hours 30 minutes.

The event in the Lake District is self-advertised as the UK's toughest road marathon, with a total ascent of 3,400 feet and five pubs on the course.

But while he was keeping his feet on firm ground, others are turning their thoughts to more gooey surfaces.

With winter drawing closer, Saffron Striders are preparing for the start of the Cross Country competition, a yearly event raced between clubs from Harlow, Bishop's Stortford, Ware and Saffron Walden.

Each club hosts a race around four miles long, and includes trails across fields, though woods, over freezing cold streams and through mud, lots of mu.

Points are awarded for the first eight male and female finishers of each club and are added together to decide the winner.

A spokesman for Striders said: "If you would like to take part in any of these fun and sociable events, we would be pleased to welcome you.

"You don't have to be fast, just the ability to remain upright and not lose a shoe in the mud."

Club details can be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Athletics
Saffron Walden News

