Saffron Striders impress at variety of events

Published: 2:22 PM July 5, 2021

Saffron Striders were out and about at a variety of events at the weekend.

Baz Taylor completed another marathon, the Rayne Revival Marathon, bringing his total to 51 and slightly shorter events were on hand at Ware in Hertfordshire where David Martin took part in the 10k race, finishing in 13th place.

Russel Peters kicked off his London Marathon training at the same event, completing the 10-mile race, as Simon Chambers ran the Fen Gallop 10k and Guy Tremayne covered the same distance at the iconic Goodwood Motor Racing circuit.

Saffron Striders Guy Tremayne - Credit: Striders

Kate Holden spent Sunday at the Wickham Wanderings narrative trail race, a seven-mile event completed by following a set of abbreviated and sometimes cryptic directions to guide you around footpaths and country lanes with no other help apart from your own ability to follow directions.

Kate finished the race in 18th position and if you need any more reason to take part in such an event, they generally start and finish at a country pub!

The popular Thurlow 5 and 10 mile race attracted 17 Saffron Striders onto the country lanes of Suffolk, with the longer race the most popular.

Rebecca White was third female overall, while Nigel Coates was second in his age group, Kate Holden third in her age group and Fliss Tournant fourth female overall.

There were also good results from David Martin, Neil Halls, Mike Bradley, Louisa Plimbett, Lee Gamble, Chris Brown and Alistair Cooke.

The shorter race saw Alex Smith finish third overall while there were first places in their age groups for Alan Jones, Fiona Halls and Chloe Brown.

In her first race for Saffron Striders, Vicky Reed came second in her age group and Chris Wilding also completed his first race.

Elsewhere, Baz Taylor completed the Great Barrow summer challenge marathon.

Runners of all abilities are welcome to join Saffron Striders at their Tuesday evening club meeting, details can be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk.