Saffron Striders trio go close to Essex Road Relay medal

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:02 PM April 11, 2022
Saffron Striders Rebecca White, Anne Dawson and Lucie Heanley at the Essex Road Relay

Saffron Striders Rebecca White, Anne Dawson and Lucie Heanley at the Essex Road Relay - Credit: Saffron Striders

Saffron Striders were out in force in perfect conditions for running at the weekend.

The Essex Road Relay on Sunday included teams of three runners each completing 5k.

And Striders trio Rebecca White, Anne Dawson and Lucie Heanley narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in a very competitive fourth place.

The second race of the club championship - the popular St Clare Hospice 10k - took place on Sunday in the countryside around Harlow and raises much-needed funds for a worthy cause.

Striders had 17 runners in action, with David Raimondo leading them home in 10th place in a personal best.

Toby Lumsden was second MV60+ athlete, while June Brennan was second FV65+ and recent recruit Shani Lewis - one of last year's beginners - clocked a personal best.

If you would like to improve your running skills or are just beginning, Saffron Striders cater for all abilities. See saffronstriders.org.uk for more details.

Saffron Walden News

