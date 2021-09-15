Saffron Striders enjoy lots of choice with Great North Run the main event

Published: 12:45 PM September 15, 2021

Saffron Striders runners had plenty of choices to entertain themselves in their latest races.

The main event was the Great North Run with four from the club taking part on a controversially altered course, this year starting and finishing in Newcastle and crossing the Tyne Bridge twice.

Ewan Kellar, Stuart Gibson and Philippa Watson all produced good times but the Saffron star was Alex Smith who came 145th out of the 50,000 competitors in a time of one hour 18 minutes 53 seconds.

Closer to home was the Takeley 10k with five striders involved including - Alan Jones, Helen Howard, Neil Halls, Vicky Reed and Kerry Harrington - while the Tim McMahon and Marco Arcidiacono took part in the Ickworth chase the sunset 10k.

McMahon finished 19th overall and Arcidiacono second in his age group.

A slightly more leisurely race was the Ridley Round half marathon, a narrative trail race that follows a route taking in five of the local Ridley pubs with bonus points awarded for pictures of refreshment-taking in each one.

Runners of all abilities are welcome at the Striders club nights on Tuesdays with details at www.saffronstriders.org.uk