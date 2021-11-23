Saffron Striders go west in search of fast times at St Neots

Part of the Saffron Striders squad that took part in the St Neots Half Marathon. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders may have to don hats to keep out the chill but it didn't stop them heading west to take on the St Neots Half Marathon.

The ever-popular run attracted 10 from the club to tackle the relatively flat course on rural roads, which brings athletes from far and wide in search of a fast time.

The first Strider to finish was Craig Dyce who crossed the line in an impressive one hour 23 minutes and he was followed home by David Martin, Alan Jones, Neil Halls, Alistair Cooke, Graeme Loudain, Mark Fitzhenry, Lee Gamble and, in his first half marathon, Arnold Sienerth.

Michael Bradley completed the set.

Elsewhere, Fiona Halls took part in the Essex County 10k race at Chelmsford where she finished third in her age group and brought an Essex County bronze medal.

Because it was a weekend, Mark and Nikki Coutts were taking part in yet another marathon, this one held at Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

