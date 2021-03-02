Saffron Striders celebrate achievements in challenging season
- Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS
It may have been a year like no other but that didn't top Saffron Striders from holding their annual awards night.
Held virtually instead of the usual trip to the golf club for a meal, the event recognised the ingenuity of the club's members to come up with ways to motivate each other in lieu of actual races.
Kate Holden took the title of club champion while Fliss Tournant received the James Kew Trophy for marathon running by taking part in an endurance event that totalled 100 miles.
Men's captain Alan Jones won the vote for Chairman's Choice and Strider of the Year for his dedicated work in organising 35 weeks of keep-fit classes over Zoom.
And the award for most promising newcomer was presented to Sue Hayden whose return to running after 26 years was marked by her first running medal, earned in the autumn.
A spokesman for the Striders said: "We hope that we will be able to resume training and meeting each other after March 30th, gathering at Carver Barracks on Tuesday evenings.
Details of this and information on how to join are at www.saffronstriders.org.uk
