Saffron Striders impress on latest outings

Saffron Striders took on race six in their club championship at the Felsted 10k at the weekend.

A group of 11 runners took part in hot weather, with good times achieved all round.

Iain Henley finished third M40, while Toby Lumsden was first M65 in difficult conditions.

The highlight of the week was the home 5k at Carver Airfield, attended by over 300 runners from various local clubs.

It was also the final week of the Saffron Striders' 'Couch to 5k' beginners class, with graduates taking part in their first race alongside club members and posting highly creditable times.

A spokesperson said: "This year's beginners have been enthusiastic, turning up for each session and completing their homework on time.

"They have been a pleasure to coach and are now full-time members of Saffron Striders and we hope to see them continue to enjoy their running."

For more information visit saffronstriders.org.uk.