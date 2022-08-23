News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Striders complete 5k series at Royston Heath

Lee Power

Published: 2:05 PM August 23, 2022
Saffron Striders

Saffron Striders face the camera at Royston - Credit: Saffron Striders

Saffron Striders competed in the final round of The Hockey's 5k Series on Royston Heath recently.

The off-road course was very hard underfoot, with two laps of the undulating circuit completed by over 200 runners.

Refreshments were provided by hosts Royston Runners, with individual awards presented to best male and female finishers.

And Flo Greatrix and David Raimondo won the plaudits for Striders for their consistently strong performances over the course of the series.

Meanwhile, Mike Bradley completed the Strive at Shuttleworth 10k at Old Warden Park in Bedfordshire on Sunday.

Members are now looking forward to the cross-country series and runners of all abilities are welcome to join club evenings each Tuesday.

Those interested in some friendly competition and attending can visit saffronstriders.org.uk for more information.

Athletics
Saffron Walden News

