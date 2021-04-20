Saffron Striders doing their bit for charity as racing returns

Published: 2:47 PM April 20, 2021

Alistair Cooke, Toby Lumsden, David Martin and Kate Holden of Saffron Striders after taking part in the St Clare Hospice 10k. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders enjoyed not only an actual race again but also did their bit for charity by taking part in the St Clare Hospice 10k.

Held on a rural course just outside Harlow, the event is held to help raise funds for the hospice in what has been a difficult time for all charities.

Participants were encouraged to observe social distancing and runners set off at staggered intervals.

In total 11 from the club took part as part of a field of 350 with the first of them home being Matthew Billis.

He was followed by David Martin, Toby Lumsden, Neil Halls, Lili Pluck, June Brennan, Alistair Cooke, Melissa Sangha, Simon Chambers, Paula Thurston and the ever improving Kate Holden who came first in her category.

Club chairman Alistair Cooke said; " It felt great just to take part in an event with a race number pinned to your shirt."

Further afield Mark and Nikki Coutts completed the Rose of the Shires ultra event, managing 54 miles.

Saffron Striders are now able to meet for their Tuesday evening training sessions and details can be found at www.saffronstriders.org.uk