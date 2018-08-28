Advanced search

Athletics: Saffron Striders women earn cross-country win

PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 December 2018

The Saffron Striders women at their Bishop's Stortford cross-country outing

The Saffron Striders women at their Bishop's Stortford cross-country outing

Archant

Saffron Striders began the new cross-country league season with a fantastic first place for their women at Bishop’s Stortford.

The muddy, cold, hilly conditions proved no obstacle for an impressive turnout of Striders, with the first eight scoring for the team.

Bridget Savill, Helen Hewlett, Kate Holden, Melanie Hallam and Chloe Brown were among those to take on the challenge, along with rivals from Bishop’s Stortford, Ware and Harlow.

And James Hewlett, Neil Halls, Gavin Long, Guy Tremayne and Iain Rogers were among the men’s squad that finished in an impressive third place.

Meanwhile, at the MK Winter Half Marathon, Striders’ Mark Frow came home in one hour 51 minutes, ahead of Helen Howard (2:04) and Simon Chambers (2:13).

Saffron Striders meet outside the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre every Tuesday at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

All abilities are welcomed.

