Saffron Striders' zero to 5k programme welcomes its latest group of graduates

Published: 2:20 PM June 22, 2021

The graduating class of Saffron Striders' latest zero to 5k programme. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders latest graduates of their zero to 5k programme have passed with flying colours after another intense but fun 10 weeks.

The idea is to take a group of novices, or lapsed runners looking for a way back into the sport, and guide them through to a time 5k event held at Carver Barracks.

The training comes complete with homework at time and persistence in all weathers, but the dedication of the 24 who completed the course saw them finally cross the finishing line alongside other members of the club.

A brief cool down followed before they were presented with their certificate of completion.

A spokesman for the club said: "They all agreed that it had been worthwhile and many were rightly proud of how much they had achieved."

Coral White and Lucy Alice of Saffron Striders. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

And two of the new Striders, Coral White and Lucy Alice, were so enthusiastic that they went and took part in the Henham 3k event.

They were joined by fellow Striders, some like Kate Holden, Iain Rogers, Fi Halls and Rebecca opting for the 10k distance.

The mixed weather this weekend meant dodging showers and slogging through mud rather than the sweltering heat of seven days earlier.

It didn't deter the Striders who took part in a variety of events.

Leading the distance covered was Nikki Coutts who ran loops of 4.38 miles around the lake at Marston Moretaine Country Park to complete 27 miles in under five hours.

A very muddy, waterlogged cross-country marathon course along the Marriott's Way in Reepham, Norfolk, meanwhile was completed by Marco Arcidiacono.

The rather misnamed Flaming June Half Marathon took place around the countryside of south Cambridgeshire with Nigel Coates among the number.

And he came first in his age group in what was his first race since early 2020.

Andrew Page of Saffron Striders who completed his first half marathon at Sandringham. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Top prize though went to Andrew Page who completed his first ever half marathon, held at the Sandringham Estate, where the Duke of Cambridge and two of his children were the official starters.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday evening and runners of all abilities are welcome.

Go to www.saffronstriders.org.uk for more details.