Saffron Walden aces back on course with a bang

Saffron Walden Golf Club members had a fantastic first week back on the course after the lifting of restrictions put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Government guidance allowed for clubs to reopen on May 13, after seven weeks in lockdown, and Saffron Walden celebrated in style with four holes in one!

Clive Clark claimed his first ace on the 11th hole on Friday evening with a nine-iron, before Paul Bell carded his third hole-in-one on the same hole with a seven-iron on Saturday.

Simon Hawkins then hit a three hybrid into the cup at the seventh hole before Jamie Price found the 18th hole with a nine-iron on Monday afternoon.

The club’s PGA Professional Sarah Smith said: “Two months off or all the garden practice must have given our members a spell of good luck with four hole-in-ones within the first few days of opening!

“This is definitely a rare occasion, very unusual in a short amount of time. We had 22 in 2019 in total, so two in one day and four in a week none of us have ever heard of.

“Usually you have to buy a round in the clubhouse, but as this is still shut at the moment I think they got off cheap!

“It’s been great to see our members back playing. With half of our greenkeepers on furlough, the three left have worked hard to keep the course in fantastic conditions over the lockdown.

“Social distancing measures have gone down great and members are cooperating well with one-way systems and set tee times throughout the day.

“It’s been really busy with everyone wanting to get out on the course and the weather has definitely helped.”