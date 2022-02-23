Saffron Walden cycling firm teams up with one of the UK's top squads

Saffron Walden's Callum Riley's VeloInsight has linked up with Richardsons-Trek cycling team. - Credit: OWEN LAKE/MONUMENT CYCLING

A Saffron Walden bike-fitting studio has partnered with one of the UK's major cycling teams for the new season.

VeloInsight, founded by Callum Riley and based in Elizabeth Close, have linked up with Richardsons-Trek Racing Team, a well-known and successful squad.

The partnership will allow Richardsons-Trek, for whom Riley is also a rider, to maximise their athletic performance.

Riley said: “I’m really happy to partner with the Richardsons-Trek team. We can help the next generation of local riders progress while keeping them comfortable on the bike."

It was a sentiment echoed by Andy Lyons, team manager of Richardsons-Trek.

He said: "What makes the difference in the elite racing season? There really is no secret to it - it’s just consistency, comfort, and hard work on the bike.

"I’m really excited to partner with Callum and VeloInsight to help look after the lads and help us achieve our goals."

To get started with your own custom bike fit, contact Callum on 01799 612200 or email callum@veloinsight.co.uk

Alternatively, visit the VeloInsight website at www.veloinsight.co.uk