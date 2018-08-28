Cricket: Saffron Walden’s Boxing Day battle is big hit

Safffon Walden Cricket Club held their annual Boxing Day match for the 35th year Archant

Saffron Walden Cricket Club’s produced one of the most entertaining Boxing Day matches in the 35-year history of the fixture.

The age range spanned eight decades as two 12-man teams did battle and raised £151 for B.E.A.R.S (Basics Essex Accident Rescue Service).

Andrew Sutherland’s side were put into bat and, after seeing Deborah Crossan bowled first ball by borhter David, made 68-4 from their 12 overs.

Brothers Will and Ed Brown reached 20 before retiring out, while debutant Gary Cordall saw hit bat travel almost the length of the pitch in the direction of an unsuspecting fielder as he was stumped.

David Tomlinson took a superb catch to dismiss Jonny Brace for 12, before James Razzell and Ian Sutherland shared a series of sharp singles in reply.

Some miserly bowling held up the chase, despite Kevin O’Meara scoring his first runs in five years, as they finished 17 runs short.

Will Brown took the player of the match honours, while Deborah Crossan was awarded the outstanding moment prize for a stunning caught and bowled in a good-humoured contest well umpired by Bob Eastham.