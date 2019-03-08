Golf: Course record broken at Saffron Walden Charity Pro-Am

Saffron Walden's centenary Charity Pro-Am proved extra special as Jason Levermore broke the course record.

Little Channels professional Levermore carded a 64 to beat the 65 posted by Old Ford Manor's Glen Portelli in 2017.

He said: "I was really pleased to win the competition but to do it and set a new course record at the same time made the day extra special."

A total of 48 professionals and 144 amateurs took part, with Andrew Pestell (Chelmsford) and Mark Talbott (Thorpe Hall) finished joint second with 69s.

Three teams finished tied on 128 (16 under par), with James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City), Jennie Hawkins, Simon Hawkins and Paul Linwood winning on countback.

The event raised £9,000 for the Ethan Rees Linwood Memorial Fund, which supports young people and their families experiencing difficult times and helps fund local youth sports initiatives in the Uttlesford area, taking the running total to more than £75,000 in the last seven years.