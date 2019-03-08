Advanced search

Local Recall

Golf: Course record broken at Saffron Walden Charity Pro-Am

PUBLISHED: 09:30 06 September 2019

Saffron Walden Golf Club captains Tony Brown (left) and Delia Roberts (centre) with the winning team at the annual Charity Pro Am of professional James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City GC), Simon Hawkins, Jennie Hawkins and Paul Linwood (pic SWGC)

Saffron Walden Golf Club captains Tony Brown (left) and Delia Roberts (centre) with the winning team at the annual Charity Pro Am of professional James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City GC), Simon Hawkins, Jennie Hawkins and Paul Linwood (pic SWGC)

Archant

Saffron Walden's centenary Charity Pro-Am proved extra special as Jason Levermore broke the course record.

Jason Levermore celebrates winning the Pro-Am at Saffron Walden with captains Tony Brown and Delia Roberts (pic Simon Hawkins)Jason Levermore celebrates winning the Pro-Am at Saffron Walden with captains Tony Brown and Delia Roberts (pic Simon Hawkins)

Little Channels professional Levermore carded a 64 to beat the 65 posted by Old Ford Manor's Glen Portelli in 2017.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I was really pleased to win the competition but to do it and set a new course record at the same time made the day extra special."

A total of 48 professionals and 144 amateurs took part, with Andrew Pestell (Chelmsford) and Mark Talbott (Thorpe Hall) finished joint second with 69s.

Three teams finished tied on 128 (16 under par), with James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City), Jennie Hawkins, Simon Hawkins and Paul Linwood winning on countback.

The event raised £9,000 for the Ethan Rees Linwood Memorial Fund, which supports young people and their families experiencing difficult times and helps fund local youth sports initiatives in the Uttlesford area, taking the running total to more than £75,000 in the last seven years.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

“People have been really worried” – Wendens Ambo locals react to terrorism arrest

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

“People have been really worried” – Wendens Ambo locals react to terrorism arrest

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Golf: Course record broken at Saffron Walden Charity Pro-Am

Saffron Walden Golf Club captains Tony Brown (left) and Delia Roberts (centre) with the winning team at the annual Charity Pro Am of professional James Ruebotham (Welwyn Garden City GC), Simon Hawkins, Jennie Hawkins and Paul Linwood (pic SWGC)

Police release man under investigation while ‘terror’ probe continues

Emergency services have been in Mutlow Close for a week. Picture: ARCHANT

Cricket: Saffron Walden suffer last-ball defeat

Action from Saffron Walden's East Anglian Premier League clash with Horsford (pic Jamie Pluck)

Residents invited to mental health and wellbeing sessions in Stansted Mountfitchet

The sessions will be held at the Bear and Eden coffee shop in Stansted Mountfitchet. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Long-serving town vicar announces move

The Rev Canon David Tomlinson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24