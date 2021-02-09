News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden handed fixtures for new East Anglian Cricket League season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:12 PM February 9, 2021   
General view of an empty cricket pitch with stumps and helmets

Saffron Walden Cricket Club will start the new East Anglian Premier League season at home. - Credit: DANNY LOO

With snow dusting the countryside and freezing temperatures planned for the week cricket is probably the last thing on most people's radar - but the fixtures release for the East Anglian Premier League Premier Division has at least made it feel like summer is close.

Saffron Walden will start the 2021 season at home on April 17, Mildenhall the visitors to the Anglo-American Playing Fields, and their first away trip is a fairly short one, Cambridge providing the hosts one week later.

The league is scheduled to run until September with the Catons Lane-based club finishing on September 11 at home to  Bury St Edmunds, one week after the final road trip of the year to Swardeston, the side who has finished second in each of the last two full seasons.

Reigning champions from 2019, Frinton On Sea, visit Walden on August 7 with the first meeting of the two coming at Ashlyns Road on May 22.


Cricket

