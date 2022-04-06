Mixed start in friendlies for Saffron Walden cricketers

Saffron Walden began their 2022 season with two friendlies at the Anglo American Playing Fields.

With more than 15 new players joining the club over the winter, it gave the squad the chance to show off their skills ahead of their league opener on April 23.

Captain Ben Harris hit an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls in a total of 156-4 against Sudbury, who had been restricted to 139-7 as Jack Sneath nabbed 2-5 and Alex Peirson also took two wickets in a rain-affected win.

Walden reduced Sawston to 77-4 on Sunday, before L Speirs (136) and T Moises (85 not out) took advantage of some errors in the field to post a big score of 328-5.

The hosts could not muster much resistance with the bat in reply, with L Ormsby hitting 38 as Saffron Walden fell a long way short on 115.

Walden visit Esher on Saturday and Guildford on Sunday.