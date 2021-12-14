News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Cricket Club groundskeeper claims best pitch award yet again

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:55 PM December 14, 2021
Saffron Walden Cricket Club's Graham Sneath has won the award for the best ground in East Anglia again.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club groundsman Graham Sneath has won the award for the best ground in East Anglia once again - the fifth time in the last 10 years he has claimed the honour.

The Anglo American Playing Field-based club play in the highest amateur league below the professional game, the East Anglian Premier League, who handed out the accolade.

Sneath has also been presented with the Best Kept Cricket Pitch trophy by the Essex Playing Fields Association this year as well. 

He said: "I am humbled to say this is the best pitch around. It’s great to see such excellent cricket being played here as well.

"Everyone can show off their skills with confidence because I can prepare the best pitch for them for both batters and bowlers.

"Even South African professional Zuby Hamza complimented me this season gone. It’s a great achievement, I love it here and I love this club."

Chairman David Barrs added: "Premier league cricket is the highest quality of recreational cricket available and to have such success over a decade is a remarkable achievement.

"This is not just a flash in the plan but reflects our commitment to high standards in all that we do."

Cricket
Saffron Walden News

