No luck for Saffron Walden as they fall to defeat despite skipper Ben’s best efforts

PUBLISHED: 08:16 26 August 2020

Saffron Walden lost to Sawston & Babraham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Saffron Walden lost to Sawston & Babraham. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Saffron Walden fell to defeat in their latest East Anglian Premier League South contest – losing by 32 runs at Sawston & Babraham.

Skipper Ben Harris had a good day, claiming four wickets and then top-scoring with 41 but it wasn’t enough to chase down the home sides’ total of 196.

Sawston won the toss and elected to bat but Walden got an early breakthrough, Jack Sneath trapping Waqas Hussain with 28 on the board.

And the visitors kept chipping away at the hosts’ batting line-up early on, reducing them to 76-4 at one point.

However, a 53-run partnership between Charlie Lewis and Ben Clilverd helped swing the momentum back to Sawston.

Lewis went first for 33 from 43 deliveries, the first of Harris’s victims, while Clilverd was his second after making 28 in 33.

Dan Heath went three balls later in a double-wicket maiden to leave the hosts on 155-8 but a sparkling cameo by number 10 George Darlow, his 29 coming 25 balls and featuring four fours and a six, got them up to 196.

Harris finished with figures of 4-31 while Sneath and Joe Barrs claimed two wickets each.

The Walden reply had a shaky start when Harry Gallian was caught behind by his wicket-keeping counterpart and home captain Heath off the bowling of Mark Smith, followed immediately by the dismissal of Andy Laws in similar fashion.

That left them on 13-2 and when Sneath was also caught behind moments before Alex Sears was run out, the score was a troubling 32-4 after 11 overs.

Finn Karsten and Barrs tried to bring some calm to the proceedings but when they had gone, the former for 21 after a patient 47 deliveries, Walden’s task was 91 runs still needed with just three wickets and less than 18 overs remaining.

Harris was at the crease by this point and he injected some momentum into the chase with 41 in 33 balls before being another one caught behind.

That brought the target down to 48 in 11 overs but the problem was they were left with just two wickets in hand and that ultimately proved their undoing as they eventually finished on 164.

Walden sit fourth in the six-team mini league after two wins and three defeats.

They have two home games over the bank holiday weekend against Copdick & Old Ipswichian and Frinton-on-Sea.

