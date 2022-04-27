Saffron Walden take positives from defeat in EAPL opener

Saffron Walden captain Ben Harris felt his side could take plenty of positives from their EAPL loss at Sawston on Saturday.

Having chosen to bat, they saw Jack Ormsby score a steady 27 after being promoted to open the innings.

Josh Down showed his class with a fine 64, but wickets fell at regular intervals as the visitors scored at over four runs an over.

Jack Sneath added 25 off 14 balls as Saffron closed on 224-8, with Ali Hancock claiming a wicket with the first ball of Sawston's reply.

Two more wickets fell cheaply to leave the hosts 29-3 but Guest (81) and Cliverd (104) shared a 187-run stand to turn the game Sawston's way.

Australian Jack Carroll claimed the scalp of home captain Dan Heath for a golden duck but Sawston won by four wickets with six overs to spare.

"We can take lots of positives into next week. We were missing a few players but I thought we ran them close at times," said Harris, whose side visit Sudbury on Saturday.

"We're a new side for 2022 and I'd like us to build on this game and be a team that others find hard to beat."

The women held Hitchin to 91-7 in their National Club T20 Cup tie with Emmy Brown nabbing 2-9, but tight bowling saw them come up 37 runs short in reply.

Carroll (74), Jonny Brace (62 not out) and Tom Pluck (55 not out) led the seconds to 304 off 35 overs against Audley End.

And Jay Reader (3-36) and Carroll (2-7) had most success with the ball as Audley End fell 100 short of their target.