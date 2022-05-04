Saffron Walden sink at Sudbury, but Pierson ton powers seconds

Saffron Walden slipped to a nine-wicket defeat at Sudbury in their second outing of the new EAPL season.

Captain Ben Harris hit 51 off 39 balls as they were dismissed for 138, with Ashleigh Cox (24) and Josh Down (17) the only other batsmen in double figures.

Ali Hancock (1-24) struck in the third over of Sudbury's reply, but an unbeaten 124-run stand saw the hosts to their target.

Saffron host their first home match of the campaign at the Anglo American Playing Fields on Saturday.

The seconds beat St Ives by four wickets, after Rae (3-27), Rodda (3-36) and Karsten (2-39) restricted the visitors to 205-9.

Alex Pierson's first hundred for the club helped seal victory in 38 overs and captain Tom Pluck said: "We played perfectly as a team. I'm so happy for Alex, it's a significant step for this young talent."

The thirds beat Ramsey with 17 overs to spare, as Rae (2-11), Hancock (2-20) and Buck (2-22) nabbed braces and Rowlandson produced some tidy keeping to dismiss the visitors for 127.

Mordini (22) got Saffron Walden off to a good start, before Brace (40 not out) and Montague (35 not out) saw them home.