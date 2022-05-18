News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden seal first win of EAPL season at Frinton

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM May 18, 2022
Saffron Walden face the camera

Saffron Walden face the camera - Credit: Dominic James Photography

Saffron Walden opened their account in the East Anglian Premier League at the fourth time of asking with victory at Frinton.

Having lost to Sawston & Babraham, Sudbury and Horsford, they were put into bat and saw Alex Pierson (27) and Jack Ormsby (39) put on 64 for the first wicket.

Joshua Down (23), Ashleigh Cox (22) and South African overseas Jade De Klerk (33) also made starts, but it was Stan Leech who upped the tempo with an unbeaten 60 off just 36 balls to lift the total to 279-9.

Frinton never got going in reply, after Alex Hancock struck early, and once Cox (2-26) and De Klerk (2-35) had done their bit, the required run rate was not far off 10 an over.

A late charge by captain James Baker (63) was halted by Matthew Jones (2-42) as Saffron dismissed the home side for 217.

"It's great to have our first win of the league campaign," said captain Ben Harris.

"It's our first at Frinton in four years and ideal timing as we enter the red-ball piece of the season this coming week at home to Mildenhall."

The seconds had a good home win over Kimbolton, who were dismissed for 208 as Thomas Baldwin and Finn Karsten both took 3-45.

Jack Carroll (2-32) also had success with the ball for the hosts, who then saw Michael Wallis (84) and Karsten (96) share 168 for the second wicket to take them to the brink.

Saffron Walden eased to their target in the 29th over with seven wickets in hand.

The thirds came unstuck against Wilburton, with Toby Montague (69) their top scorer as they were dismissed for 171 in 36 overs.

Jonathan Brace took 3-42 as Wilburton cruised to a six-wicket win in just 22 overs.

The fourths won their first game of 2022 after posting 195-6 at Helions Bumpstead.

Captain Tom Rodda (74), Jed Bailey (39) and Gareth Notton (30) led the way with the bat, before Alick Liddell (3-34) claimed a hat-trick on his debut and Byron Sindell took 3-2 to help seal a 35-run victory.

