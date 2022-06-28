Saffron Walden draw positives at Witham

Saffron Walden held on for a draw in a high-scoring clash with EAPL newcomers Witham on Saturday.

Having put the home side into bat, Walden saw opener Michael Goodwin score a run-a-ball 187 to steer Witham to 364-5.

Nikhil Gorantla hit an explosive 114 off 104 balls in reply, with 19 fours, and had support from Joshua Down (47) in a 116-run stand.

But Walden were grateful for a stoic unbeaten 24 from Jack Sneath and last man Matthew Jones (11 not out) as they closed on 270-9.

Captain Ben Harris said: "Close one. Not sure I could handle the nerves with too many games like that.

"Witham showed us their strength but I was impressed with our resilience. We scored a lot of runs and were able to not succumb to the pressure.

"Niki tried to take the game to them, but in the end they batted too long and we held on."

The seconds had a convincing win over Foxton Granta after an unbeaten 132 off 104 balls from Aussie Jack Carroll led them to 325-6.

Excellent bowling by Alex Jackson (3-14), Thomas Baldwin (3-24), Oliver Rae (2-20) and Cameron Taylor (2-33) saw the visitors skittled for 102 in reply.

The thirds got back to winning ways at Camborne, where opening batter Tom Rodda (89) was unlucky not to score a second successive century.

Adrian Grinonneau (21), Matthew Rowlandson (28), Charlie Rowlandson (34 not out) and Jonny Hancock (23 not out) saw Walden reach 234-5, with Hancock (3-15) ripping through the home top order in reply.

Camborne came up well short on 154-5 from their 45 overs.

Walden's under-12s recorded a third straight win in Brian Taylor Trophy against Bishop's Stortford.

Harry Silverwood hit an unbeaten century for Saffron Walden under-12s - Credit: Victoria Silverwood

Harry Silverwood hit an unbeaten 136 off 89 balls, with four sixes and 14 fours, as they made 211-3, then nabbed a brace of wickets along with George Midwood and Barney Hoyle as their rivals fell short on 201-9.

Manager Roddy Smith said: "Stortford made an excellent fist of chasing a good total, but our bowling and fielding held firm and we are through to the knockout stages."











