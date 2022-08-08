Saffron Walden put to the sword by EAPL title hopefuls Mildenhall

Mildenhall's Jack Potticary put Saffron Walden to the sword in their EAPL clash - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Saffron Walden were put to the sword by a strong Mildenhall side, who still have the East Anglian Premier League title in their sights.

Batting first, the home side flew out of the traps as Jack Potticary and Peter Worthington (44) scored at more than 11 an over.

Medium pacers Ashleigh Cox (2-42) and Jack Sneath (2-53) were able to check the run rate somewhat but Potticary went on to score 133 as Mildenhall posted 351-7 from their 50 overs.

The returning Harry Gallian showed his class in reply for Walden, but fell two runs short of a half-century after a 94-run stand with captain Ben Harris, who also got among the runs to score 42.

Jack Taylor (25) and Nikhil Gorantla (24) also made starts for the visitors, who were dismissed for 218 and returned to the foot of the table as a result.

"Mildenhall are a very good side, they've not had the results they've wanted in the past few weeks but they turned up today," said skipper Harris.

"I wish them the best for the rest of the season. We're now back to bottom of the table but with a game over Bury, who are a couple of points ahead.

"The pressure is now off us all, though, as the league last week decided not to extend the league to two divisions next year and because Burwell pulled out in the spring, there will be no relegation this year."

The seconds celebrated a good home win over Waresley in Cambs & Hunts Division Two.

Tom Bonham put on 113 for the second wicket with Alex Jackson (57) and hit four sixes and 16 fours in his 91-ball 113.

And Jack Carroll finished unbeaten on 100, hitting three sixes and 12 fours as Walden posted 326-9, which proved too much for the visitors.

Finn Karsten (3-46), Carroll (2-35) and Henry Rodda (2-50) had most success with the ball as Walden secured a 56-run win with five overs to go.

The thirds had a convincing 142-run win over Newport after Harry Ball (78), Johnny Wiseman (57) and Kushaal Kumar (52) hit half-centuries.

Henry Wiseman added an unbeaten 29 from just 10 balls as the total reached 327-6 and fine bowling by Jonathan Brace (2-15), Gareth Langley (2-20), Ben Wiseman (2-31) and Jon Buck (1-38) saw Newport dismissed for 185.