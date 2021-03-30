Saffron Walden Cricket Club planning for very busy summer as cricket returns

Published: 11:43 AM March 30, 2021

Saffron Walden Cricket Club are running a total of 32 teams across the entire club this season. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN CC

Sport returned with a bang this week and Saffron Walden Cricket Club are following suit this weekend.

The hope is the Easter start at their Anglo American Playing Fields home is the beginning of a year-long and hopefully uninterrupted season.

Their calendar takes them up until September and is full to bursting with activities at all age groups and abilities.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club are running a total of 32 teams across the entire club this season. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN CC

Senior cricket takes centre stage every Saturday with a mixture of ladies, juniors and friendlies on Sundays.

Evenings will be filled with the midweek side on Wednesdays, senior training on Tuesdays, ladies and girls on Thursdays and junior age groups on Mondays, and Fridays as well as Sunday mornings.

In total Walden are running three girls teams, one ladies team, six senior teams, a disability team and 21 junior teams meaning there is something for everyone.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club are running a total of 32 teams across the entire club this season. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN CC

And in addition to their own activities, the club will also host a number of Essex and Cambridgeshire representative matches, the highlight set for July 20 when the pair meet in a showcase match.

And there is plenty more too.

Saffron Walden Cricket Club are running a total of 32 teams across the entire club this season. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN CC

A spokesman for the club said: "We are offering a range of Easter camps to compensate for the lack of indoor opportunities this winter but also to provide an opportunity for those new to the game to come along and try it out.

"With over 80 volunteers we are building back up again after a short season in 2020 and, sadly, no indoor cricket over the winter.

"COVID restrictions mean it won't be quite the same with no use of changing rooms, restrictions on the ability to provide teas and no access to the clubhouse at least for the first few weeks.

"However, we have the biggest beer garden in town and visitors are welcome to join us.

"We have no waiting lists and welcome players of all ages and abilities. We also welcome additions to our band of volunteers and vice presidents who enjoy being around the club.

"We have a wide range of sponsors and we are enormously grateful to them for their continued support even during these difficult times. If you would like to show your support as an individual or as a business, our 2021 sponsor brochure is available on request."

More information on all aspects of the club is available at www.saffronwaldencricket.co.uk or by emailing saffronwaldencricket@gmail.com