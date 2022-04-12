News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden enjoy short pre-season tour to Surrey

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM April 12, 2022
Saffron Walden continued their preparations for the 2022 season with a short tour to Surrey at the weekend.

Some lusty blows from new wicketkeeper Nick Taylor (71), captain Ben Harris (37 not out), A Pierson (35) and Neil Henderson (32) saw them post 205-4 against Esher on Saturday.

And a seven-strong bowling attack combined to good effect to skittle the home side out for 99 in reply to secure a comfortable victory.

Cameron Taylor (3-24) was the pick of the bowling for Saffron Walden, but it was a different story on Sunday as they were dismissed for 142 by Guildford.

Ashleigh Cox (52) scored a maiden half-century for the club, but the hosts made light work of their target, sealing a six-wicket win in the 27th over.

"We've never done this before, travelling away for back-to-back pre-season friendlies," said Harris.

"But we've got plenty of new faces here and it was perfect to gel the squad together and show off their skills."

The new East Anglian Premier League season starts on Saturday, but Saffron Walden have a bye after Burwells withdrew from the competition.

They will play an inter-club game at the Anglo American Playing Fields and the clubhouse bar will be open for spectators.

