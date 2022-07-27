News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Saffron Walden juniors end season at Rainbow Tournament

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:23 AM July 27, 2022
Saffron Walden Cricket Club held their Rainbow Tournament for under-10s at the weekend

Saffron Walden Cricket Club held their Rainbow Tournament for under-10s at the weekend - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

Another fun junior cricket season drew to a close at Saffron Walden on Sunday with the traditional Rainbow Tournament.

The under-10s event included teams from Stansted Hall & Elsenham and Royston and all dressed brightly, with face paints adding to the colour!

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

There were some great Magic Moments that earned certificates for some participants, with Academy Director David Razzell presenting everyone with a certificate.

“This has been a really fun way to end the season and we look forward to seeing you all during our winter programme," he said.

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

On Friday the senior Academy players played their coaches and managers in another traditional end of season event. 

Razzell added: “This was their graduation after as many as 10 years in the Academy.

"Many will continue playing for our senior sides or other local village sides. We hope we have instilled a love for the game as they have passed through our programme."

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden

Action from the Rainbow Tournament at Saffron Walden - Credit: Lorraine Chitson

The senior season continues until mid-September, with cricket held at the Anglo American Playing Fields every Saturday until then.

