Saffron Walden come up short as overseas impresses

Saffron Walden came up just short against Horsford in their latest EAPL outing on Saturday.

New overseas professional Jade De Klerk made an impression on his debut, claiming two wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 222.

Alex Hancock (3-55), Ben Harris (2-25) and Matthew Jones (2-37) also had success with the ball for the hosts, who saw Nick Taylor hit 53 in reply.

Joshua Down (22), De Klerk (38) and Stanley Leech (38) also made starts, but Walden were dismissed for 217 with two balls to spare.

Captain Harris said: "It's great to have someone of Jade's quality arrive. He only landed at Heathrow on Saturday morning and arrived in a taxi for the warm-up."

The seconds also lost at Sawston, where they posted 193-9 after Luke Ormsby (44), Luke Swanston (30), Jack Carroll (23), Alastair Cliffe (23) and Oliver Rae (21) made starts.

Some excellent bowling by Carroll (2-16) gave them hope but a late 61 from Sean Jenkins saw the hosts to a three-wicket victory with two overs to spare.

The thirds completed an unwanted hat-trick of defeats against Wilbrahams.

Early wickets from Johnny Wiseman (1-9) and Noah Vintiner (3-43) and four excellent catches from wicketkeeper Charlie Rowlandson had the home side in trouble at drinks.

But a rapid 83 from Ian Crocombe saw Wilbrahams post 208, which proved beyond the visitors after Ben De-Ath returned figures of 9-6-4-2.

Jonathan Brace (44) top scored for Walden, while captain Matthew Rowlandson made an unbeaten 36 as his side reached 157-8.

*Great Chesterford Bowls Club began their competitive season with mixed fortunes.

After a successful Open Day, the club's Meldreth & District League team suffered a 6.5-0.5 defeat at home to Girton, with players drenched by heavy showers.

But the following evening was much drier and their Cambs & District League team had a very good 6-1 win at Longstanton.

*Saffron Walden Hockey Club enjoyed their annual dinner and dance recently at Bury Lodge, Stansted.

The club boasts 12 Saturday sides and a Sunday junior section now in excess of 350 juniors, making it one of the biggest in the region.

They also have an internal social summer league, including 10 teams.

A spokesperson said: "Spend some time at Saffron Walden and you will not fail to be impressed by the infectious spirit and love for the game running through its core.

"You see fathers, mothers playing with sons, daughters and members of all ages enjoying amateur sport at its very best.

"Hockey truly is a game for life and the generations."