Saffron Walden girls enjoy first festival outing

Saffron Walden's girls face the camera at their three-team tournament - Credit: SWCC

Saffron Walden Cricket Club held the first Cambridgeshire Youth U11 Sparkle Festival on Sunday.

Teams from Thriplow and Royston joined the hosts for a triangular softball tournament, with matches proving fast and furious.

Each innings lasted eight overs, with girls batting in pairs for two overs each, and many of the more than 30 girls involved, aged nine to 11, were playing in their first-ever match.

A spokesperson said: "It was a fantastic afternoon of cricket in the sun and ice cream consumption was high!

"Further festivals will be hosted by Thriplow and Royston later in the summer. This continues the club's investment into women's and girls' cricket having recently been officially designated an Essex CC Hub for this rapidly growing sport."

The men's first team came unstuck against Mildenhall in their latest East Anglian Premier League match.

Put into bat, they were dismissed for just 118 with captain Ben Harris (21) the only batter to pass 20.

Matthew Jones (2-18) and Alex Hancock (2-35) had early success in the Mildenhall reply, but the visitors went on to win by six wickets.

Harris said: "Not the performance we were after. We have to now move away from a limited-over mentality and focus on building innings over a longer period of time. I'm sure we will bounce back."

Henry Rodda (4-30) and Jack Carroll (3-22) had most success with the ball as the seconds saw Southill Park make 210-9.

But Saffron Walden were dismissed for 196, with Tom Bonham (72) their top scorer.

The thirds were put to the sword by Fulbourn Institute, who piled up 290-5 as Mark Hodgson hit 142.

Matthew Rolandson (36) and Johnny Wiseman (22) were the only Walden batters in double figures as they were skittled for 94.

The fourths provided some cheer, though, with a three-run win over Fulbourn seconds.

Duncan Liddell (54), Byron Sindell (50), Tom Rodda (40), Charlie Hoyle (34) and Ollie Sindell (30) combined as Walden posted 232-8 in 40 overs.

And Liddell took four wickets to complete a fine all-round display as the visitors - boosted by 68 extras - were dismissed for 229.