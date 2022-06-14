Taylor's ton sees Saffron Walden to win

Essex youngsters Nikhil Gorantla (left) and Robin Das carried out 12th man duties during the Lord's test - Credit: ECB

Wicketkeeper Nick Taylor's unbeaten 118 got Saffron Walden back to winning ways in the EAPL at Great Witchingham.

Jack Sneath (1-23) struck early with the ball, before a 158-run stand gave the hosts some hope.

Jade De Klerk (4-68) and Ashleigh Cox (2-48) worked together to remove the middle order, with captain Ben Harris (2-1) mopping up as Great Witchingham were all out for 243.

Taylor, with his second hundred of the season, and Joshua Down (82) did most of the damage with the bat for Walden, before Stan leech (17 not out) sealed a seven-wicket win with a six.

Harris said: "It was a convincing win. We are still missing Ali Hancock to compliment Matt as our opening bowlers, but we welcomed Nikhil back from England duty.

"When we are at our strongest I feel we can show our potential and then move away from the foot of this league.

"It's the first time we've beaten Great Witchingham away and I think only the second time in total.

"We can take great confidence into our next game at home to Bury St Edmunds. Nick has also been a great addition to the squad, he's a lovely lad and top cricketer."

The seconds dismissed Ufford Park for just 124, as Cam Taylor (3-30) struck with the first ball of the match and Henry Rodda (4-48) kept up the pressure.

A second half-century by Luke Swanston (52 not out), supported by Tom Bonham (21) and Ali Cliffe (28 not out), who sealed an eight-wicket win with a six, earned the hosts 30 points.

Walden's women set a target of 133 against Waresley, after Nicky Bareham (43 not out), Kat Borgeson (28) and Emmy Brown (18) impressed.

And the opening bowlers took a wicket each, as tight fielding kept the scoring rate down.

Fenwick took a wicket in her first over, with Borgeson claiming a brace and a direct hit run out from the deep to seal a 38-run win.

Captain Jo Borgeson said: "Well done to the whole team for an excellent performance played as usual in a lovely and supportive atmosphere, helped by a large crowd of supporters from the U14 boys and their parents."

*Saffron Waldenand Essex's Nikhil Gorantla was invited to act as 12th man for the Lord's Test between England and New Zealand.

The 19-year-old said: "I still can't believe it. The whole experience was better than I could've dreamt.

"I got to stay with the players in the same hotel for a week, travelled with them to and from Lord's, practised and acted as 12th man.

"I fielded for a couple of overs, the atmosphere was electric and I also helped in the changing room and running out drinks.

"All the players and coach were great. It was such a great game to be involved in. We won, it was Ben Stokes' first game as captain and Joe Root was amazing.

"I'm very grateful to Essex for putting me forward, although I came crashing back down to Earth quickly as the food at uni is a bit different to the Lord's canteen!"