Saffron Walden stretch unbeaten run to six with Sudbury success

Saffron Walden Cricket Club extended their unbeaten run to six games with a home win over Sudbury at the weekend.

The visitors chose to bat after winning the toss but a middle-order collapse saw them slump to 120-8.

Jack Ormsby (5-55) claimed his first five-wicket haul of the year and combined with fellow spinner Jade De Klerk (2-47) to put pressure on Sudbury.

A late flurry by the tailenders Amila Peiris (47), Paddy Sadler (23) and Matthew Wareing (24) left Walden to chase 202, but they got off to a good start as in-form wicketkeeper Nick Taylor (54) set about building partnerships.

Spinner Lasith Lakshan (4-73) ran through the top order to leave Walden wobbling at 135-6, but overseas De Klerk (47 not out) steered them to a two-wicket win with 10 balls left after Stan Leech hit a swashbuckling 22.

Captain Ben Harris said: "It was a hot one but we're building some confidence and consistency. The spinners did a great job taking the pressure off us all in that heat.

"Jack was excellent and it's good to see us move off the bottom and put points on those below us now and we have a game in hand."

Walden enjoyed a clean sweep of wins on the day as the seconds saw Peirson (56) and Mordini (52) set Kimbolton 273 to win.

Aussie Jack Carroll (4-34) shone with the ball as Walden's rivals were dismissed for 188 with 10 overs to go.

The thirds moved off the bottom of the table with a 74-run win over Wilburton.

J Brace (93) and H Wiseman (52) lifted Walden to 173 and N Vintiner (3-23) and J Hancock (2-4) halted the hosts as they were dismissed for 99.

The fourths avenged a recent loss against Royston to claim an eight-wicket win.

Chasing 182, they saw opener T Rodda (55), P Bailey (46 not out) and J O'Leary (54 not out) make light work of the task.

The uner-19s, meanwhile, needed only nine overs to score the 99 needed to beat Chingford in the Ravi Bopara Trophy on Sunday as Vintiner (4-13) and A Peirson (39 not out) led the way.

Saffron Walden has also been confirmed as a clubmark accredited club by the ECB, with chair David Barrs saying: "We are proud that our clubmark status has been renewed.

"Saffron Walden has held the accreditation for 17 years. This is important recognition of the steps we take to ensure the safety of all our members, especially children, and the responsible governance underlying all our activities.

"I am grateful to all involved in assembling and putting forward evidence to the ECB and to all our volunteers who make us a clubmark club."